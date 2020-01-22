Zacks: TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned TESSCO Technologies an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have commented on TESS. ValuEngine lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of TESS opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

