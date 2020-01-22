Zacks: Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) Given $360.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Verona Pharma’s rating score has improved by 14.2% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $360.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Verona Pharma an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

TARA traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,001. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $157.60.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $0.40.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

