Zap 1-Day Volume Hits $42,958.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Zap has a market cap of $877,692.00 and approximately $42,958.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.05492925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033598 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Zap is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

