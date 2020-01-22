ZB Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZB alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.03499465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129597 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.