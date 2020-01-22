Zcoin Price Reaches $5.18 on Major Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $48.16 million and $5.02 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $5.18 or 0.00059724 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01940080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.64 or 0.03974042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00672519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00744923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00106759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010361 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00601089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,304,593 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, TDAX, Koinex, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Huobi, Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Coinroom, QBTC, Indodax, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.