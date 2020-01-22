Zealium Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $21,036.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,874,903 coins and its circulating supply is 12,874,903 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

