Zebi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Koinex and OKEx. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Hotbit, Liquid, LATOKEN, OKEx, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.