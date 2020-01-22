Zeitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (ZEIT)

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $236,389.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,485 coins. Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

