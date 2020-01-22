Zel (ZEL) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00591723 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00120249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00120456 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007920 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,271,550 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

