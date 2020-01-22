ZelCash Reaches Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

