Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0126 on Top Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $285,158.00 and $10.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037333 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.