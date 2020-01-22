Zero (ZER) Price Reaches $0.0785 on Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. During the last week, Zero has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $621,009.00 and approximately $1,101.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00595241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00120239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00120083 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,966,981 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,687 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.