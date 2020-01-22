Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0057

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $342,783.00 and $4,076.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

