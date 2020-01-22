Zilliqa (ZIL) One Day Volume Tops $5.94 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, Coinhub and Bithumb. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $50.67 million and $5.94 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,137,119,557 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,845,652,404 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, Huobi, Coinhub, Hotbit, BitMart, Upbit, Koinex, UEX, DEx.top, OKEx, Zebpay, Kyber Network, DDEX, Korbit, Binance, IDEX, FCoin, Bitbns, Coinone, AirSwap, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OOOBTC, DragonEX, Gate.io, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, GOPAX, HitBTC, WazirX, OTCBTC, Bithumb and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

