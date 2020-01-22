Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Aparna Bawa Sells 7,500 Shares

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.73 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

