ZTCoin (ZT) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. ZTCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and $2.09 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.11 or 0.05467811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026738 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033721 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128189 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.