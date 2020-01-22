Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 382.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 420 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 335 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

