$0.21 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ECOM. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, Chairman M Scot Wingo sold 10,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 577,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,806.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECOM opened at $9.83 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

