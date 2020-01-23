-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. Sanderson Farms posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $13.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $138.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,790,000 after purchasing an additional 100,076 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 170.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after purchasing an additional 114,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,721,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 81.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.32. 458,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69 and a beta of 0.75. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $111.77 and a one year high of $179.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

