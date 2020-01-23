-$0.24 EPS Expected for Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.29). Akoustis Technologies also reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,843.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKTS. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 100.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

