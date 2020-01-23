-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.35). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Leap Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 359,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

