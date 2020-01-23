-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.37). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIC. ValuEngine cut Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,722,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 85,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIC stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.74.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.