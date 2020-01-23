$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Endo International posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.01 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENDP. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

ENDP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 154,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,220,819. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 147,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the second quarter worth $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 922,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

