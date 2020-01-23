$0.59 EPS Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.55. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $414,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,371 shares of company stock worth $3,037,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 649,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. Kirby has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

