$0.62 EPS Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ BMRC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 41,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $599.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $47.77.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $65,679.90. Also, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,514 shares of company stock valued at $697,980. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

