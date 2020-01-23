-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of CLLS opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,476,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cellectis by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.