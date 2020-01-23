$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.03. Gartner reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $334,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,161.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 17,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,114,000 after acquiring an additional 352,899 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,510,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,381,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $13,864,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,447. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.