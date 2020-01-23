$0.91 EPS Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.71. 3,365,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

