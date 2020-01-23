0Chain Market Cap Hits $931,856.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $931,856.00 and $1,621.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000229 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

