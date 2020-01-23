0x (ZRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.30 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002687 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinTiger, Mercatox and BitMart. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $136.00 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,852,000 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kucoin, Bithumb, Hotbit, CoinTiger, DDEX, FCoin, ZB.COM, IDEX, Radar Relay, WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, Coinone, ABCC, AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, OKEx, Livecoin, Bilaxy, Tokenomy, Huobi, Gate.io, BitBay, Fatbtc, C2CX, Bitbns, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Liqui, BitMart, Crex24, Independent Reserve, HitBTC, Poloniex, Mercatox, Iquant, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Upbit and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

