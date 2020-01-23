0xcert Price Tops $0.0010 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market cap of $344,067.00 and approximately $84,641.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.