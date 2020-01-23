$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $983.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

SLGN opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 300,578 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.