$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,764,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

