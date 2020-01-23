$1.08 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. Belden reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.85.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BDC traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.75. 9,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.37. Belden has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.