$1.21 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.29. Cardinal Health reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 98.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

