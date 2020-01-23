$1.22 EPS Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.25. Philip Morris International posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after buying an additional 539,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,497,000 after buying an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.08. 4,592,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,767. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

