$1.25 EPS Expected for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,442. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.56. 779,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

