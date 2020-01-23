$1.39 EPS Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,264,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,574. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

