$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.45. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.49. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $339.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synaptics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

In other Synaptics news, SVP Hing Chung Wong sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $1,356,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,030.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,189 shares of company stock worth $2,131,160. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.98. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.