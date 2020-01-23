$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NYSE BIG opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,236.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 59.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,413 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

