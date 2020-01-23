$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Rockwell Automation also reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total value of $304,419.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

