$1.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. Iqvia posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $160.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,127. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64.

In related news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,866,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 610,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

