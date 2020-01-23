1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 1-800-Flowers.Com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $989.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

