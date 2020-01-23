$1.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) will announce $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.44. L Brands posted earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LB. Loop Capital reduced their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the second quarter worth about $57,287,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after buying an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,030,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $10,236,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LB stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.66. 4,875,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,944,658. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.79.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

