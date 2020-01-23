$1.82 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.81. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $13,272,350. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.46 and a 200-day moving average of $345.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $212.68 and a twelve month high of $418.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

