$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.81. Icon posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Icon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 100,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,860. Icon has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

