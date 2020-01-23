$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.92. Copa posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Copa by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 78,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 118,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.95. The company had a trading volume of 235,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. Copa has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $116.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.92.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

