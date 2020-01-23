10,466 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,833,000 after acquiring an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after acquiring an additional 285,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8443 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

