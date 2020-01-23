$11.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will report $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.06 billion. Accenture posted sales of $10.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $46.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 billion to $46.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $209.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.26. Accenture has a 52-week low of $147.44 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

