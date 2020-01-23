116,989 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,353,000. Apple makes up approximately 32.0% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $319.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

